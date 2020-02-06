New Star Trek Valentine Fashions

It’s almost Valentine’s Day and that special Trek fan in your life will appreciate a new t-shirt or hoodie from Gold Bubble Clothing.

First up is the Star Trek Tribble Heart Shirt & Hoodie. The hoodie comes in peach and in sizes S through 2x (3x is sold-out at the moment) and the cost of the hoodie ranges from $48.99 to $50.99 depending upon which size is ordered. The Tribble Heart can also be ordered as a short sleeve unisex t-shirt that comes in black and is offered in sizes S through 3X. The cost for the short-sleeved version ranges from $21.99 to $22.99. To get yours, head to the link located here.

Next up is the Star Trek “The Only Love…” Tribbles Shirt. This t-shirt, available in black, and in the same sizes and for the same prices as for the Tribble Heart shirt, features Tribbles in a heart-shaped candy box. Get yours here.

For fans of Culber and Stamets, there is the Star Trek Discovery “Never Goodbye” Stamets and Culber Shirt. This shirt, made of one hundred percent cotton, comes in sizes S through 3XL and costs from $21.99 to $22.99 depending upon size ordered. Colors available include white, black, and navy. Order yours here.

Finally, TNG fans will enjoy the Star Trek TNG “My Beloved” Riker and Troi Shirt. This shirt comes in the same sizes and price range as the Culber and Stamets shirt, but only comes in white or black. You can order yours here.

Source: The Trek Collectivevia Gold Bubble Clothing