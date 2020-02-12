New Star Trek Model Trains From Lionel

Fans of Lionel model train sets and Star Trek will be pleased to hear the announcement of a Trek-themed O-gauge scale (oh no, that’s MY scale) train set based on both the original series and The Next Generation.

First up, is an entire set, the Star Trek LionChief Set, based on The Next Generation. This set includes:

U.S.S. Enterprise FT diesel locomotive

10 Forward car

Holodeck animated car

Sick Bay car

Eight pieces of O36 curved FasTrack®

Two FasTrack® 10″ straight track sections

One LionChief FasTrack® Terminal section

One Plug-Expand-Play® Power Lock-on section

Wall-pack power supply

LionChief® remote for locomotive

More details about the set, which will cost $449.99, can be found here.

To add to that set, the Star Trek Capt Picard Boxcar can also be purchased. The O-gauge die-cast metal boxcar is ten-and-a-half inches in length and can be ordered here. The cost for the Capt Picard Boxcar will be $74.99.

Now for original series fans, there are two extra cars (no full set – yet) for sale. The first one, is the Star Trek Tribble Transport Car, which can be ordered here, and which will cost $79.99. The second is a Star Trek Captain Kirk Boxcar, which can be ordered here for a cost of $74.99.

Finally, an item for Romulan lovers out there, the Star Trek Romulan Ale Tank Car. This tank car will go with either the original series or the Next Generation set. To order yours, head to the link located here. The Romulan Ale Tank Car will cost $79.99.

Well there’s my 2020 Christmas want list sorted!

Click on the thumbnails below to see the full-sized images.

Source: The Trek Collectivevia Lionel