New Photos From Star Trek: Picard: Stardust City Rag

Seven new photos were released today from the Stardust City Rag episode of Star Trek: Picard.

The photos, including the one accompanying the article, show Picard’s crew on Freecloud.

Here is the official synopsis of Stardust City Rag: “The La Sirena crew begins an unpredictable and lively expedition on Freecloud to search for Bruce Maddox. When they learn that Maddox has found himself in a precarious situation, a familiar face offers her assistance.”

Guest star Dominic Burgess appears as Mr. Vup in the episode.

Click on the thumbnails to see full-sized images.

Source: Press Release