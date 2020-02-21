May 2020 IDW Publishing Star Trek Comics

In May of 2020, two Star Trek IDW Publishing comics will be released; including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Too Long a Sacrifice #2, and Star Trek: Year Five #14.

In Too Long a Sacrifice #2, “With the murderer still on the loose, the inhabitants of Deep Space 9 are starting to divide into factions, made even worse when the Ferengi government gets involved. To make matters worse, conflict between Constable Odo and the Federation’s hand-picked criminal investigator threatens to derail the investigation itself! The DS9 murder mystery continues in this new space noir.”

Written by David Tipton and Scott Tipton, Too Long a Sacrifice #2 features art by Greg Scott, and covers by Ricardo Drumond and J.K. Woodward. The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Star Trek: Year Five #14 continues the fifth year of the USS Enterprise‘s five-year mission. In Year Five #14, “As Captain Kirk prepares to run the gauntlet of his Klingon persecutors, Dr. McCoy attempts to expose a disturbing secret that stretches to the highest levels of Starfleet Medical, even if it costs him his career. Fan-favorite Star Trek artist Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Green Lantern, Star Trek: Picard Countdown) joins showrunners Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly for the amazing conclusion of Guide of Fire.”

Covers for the thirty-two issue, which will cost $3.99, will be provided by Stephen Thompson and J.J. Lendl.

Source: Comics Continuum