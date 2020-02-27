March-April 2020 Trek Conventions And Appearances

There will be twelve shows or appearances in March and April 2020 that will feature actors of interest to Star Trek fans. This listing of conventions and shows features actors from all of the televised series and several of the Star Trek movies.

March begins with Star Trek: The Cruise IV, which will be sailing March 1-8 on Royal Caribbean‘s Explorer of the Seas from Miami, Florida. Sailing on Star Trek: The Cruise IV will be Vaughn Armstrong, Casey Biggs, Mary Chieffo, Jeffrey Combs, Denise Crosby, Wilson Cruz, Roxann Dawson, John De Lancie, Jonathan Del Arco, Lolita Fatjo, Max Grodénchik, Jordan Hoffman, Dr. Erin Macdonald, James Mackinnon, Chase Masterson, Gates McFadden, Kenneth Mitchell, Anson Mount, Kate Mulgrew, Dr. Mohamed Noor, Robb Pearlman, Ethan Peck, Ethan Phillips, Robert Picardo, Steve Rankin, Tim Russ, Jeri Ryan, William Shatner, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Nana Visitor, Garrett Wang, and J.K. Woodward.

The Emerald City Comic Con will be held March 12-15 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, Washington. In attendance at the Emerald City Comic Con will be Isa Briones, LeVar Burton, Evan Evagora, Walter Koenig, Christopher Lloyd, and Karl Urban.

Planet Comicon will be held March 20-22 at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Missouri. In attendance at Planet Comicon will be Brent Spiner.

March wraps up with Fan Expo Dallas, which will be held March 27-29 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. In attendance at Fan Expo Dallas will be LeVar Burton, Sonequa Martin-Green, and George Takei.

April begins with The Great Philadelphia Comic Con, which will be held April 3-5 at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. In attendance at The Great Philadelphia Comic Con will be Jason Isaacs and William Sadler.

On that same weekend CyPhaCon will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana. In attendance at CyPhaCon will be Doug Jones.

MegaCon Orlando will be held April 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. In attendance at MegaCon Orlando will be LeVar Burton, William Shatner, and George Takei.

The Steel City Con will be held April 17-19 at the Monroeville Convention Center in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. In attendance at Steel City Con will be Sonequa Martin-Green and Wil Wheaton.

The El Paso Comic Con will be held April 17-19 at the El Paso Convention Center in El Paso, Texas. In attendance at El Paso Comic Con will be William Shatner (Sunday only).

The Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo will be held April 18-19 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. In attendance at Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo will be Gates McFadden and Marina Sirtis.

Sci-Fi Weekender will be held April 23-26 at Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth, England. In attendance at Sci-Fi Weekender will be Denise Crosby, Kim Rhodes, Chase Masterson, and Robert Picardo.

April wraps up with the Calgary Expo, which will be held April 23-26 at the Calgary Stampede Park in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In attendance at Calgary Expo will be George Takei.