Worf In Star Trek: Picard?

Fans of Michael Dorn‘s Worf want to know if he will be appearing in Star Trek: Picard, and Alex Kurtzman answered that question recently. Plus: Will Worf’s look change if he does appear on the show?

Speaking at the Star Trek: Picard press event last weekend, Kurtzman told fans that “it’s totally possible,” when asked if Worf and Picard would have a reunion in the show. “I think Worf is such an amazing character.”

But there has to be a good reason for the Klingon to appear on the show. “So a deliberate reason is the bar [to Worf appearing], and if there’s a great reason to bring Worf in, anything is possible.”

So if Worf does appear, will he look more like the Discovery Klingons? “No, he’s got to look the same,” said Kurtzman. “We’re not changing that. It’s funny, because you’ll see by the time you get to [Picard‘s] third episode, there are different kinds of Romulans that look different, depending on their territories. You’ll see some Romulans that are just about the ears, you’ll see some with the ears and deeper ridges in their foreheads… so I have to believe that there are different iterations of Klingons, depending on where they are from.”

Source: TVLine