Two More Live-Action Trek Series In The Pipeline

It looks like fans will be seeing new Star Trek for some time to come.

During a Star Trek: Picard press tour in Pasadena, California this weekend, as reported by TrekCore, Alex Kurtzman revealed that two new series are in development and Heather Kadin gave a short update on Section 31.

“There are two more live action shows that haven’t been announced yet,” said Kurtzman, who unfortunately declined to give any further details.

The two new shows would be in addition to Star Trek: Discover, Star Trek: Picard, and Section 31.

Might one suggest a Pike series?

Kadin, meanwhile, updated fans on the progress of the Section 31 series, starring Michelle Yeoh. “[Section 31 is] in active development,” she said. It’s “obviously a huge priority. Michelle’s character is so unique, and you’ve never seen that before.”

Source: TrekCore