Trek Actors Join Netflix Sci-fi Drama

Two Trek actors, Ethan Peck and Tim Russ, have joined Good Morning, Midnight, a Netflix sci-fi drama starring George Clooney.

In Good Morning, Midnight, “Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic… races” to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and the other astronauts aboard the Aether from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

The movie will be an adaptation of the post-apocalyptic novel written by Lily Brooks-Dalton.

There is no word yet on what roles Peck and Russ will have in the movie.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter