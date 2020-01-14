Tarantino Closes Door On Directing Trek Film

In an interview with Deadline, Quentin Tarantino was asked about directing a future Star Trek movie, and his answer should settle the question of whether he will direct the movie or not.

“I think they might make that movie,” he said. “But I just don’t think I’m going to direct it.”

But Tarantino is willing to give an assist if asked about the script. “It’s a good idea,” he said. “They should definitely do it and I’ll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut.”

Source: Deadline