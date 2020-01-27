Stewart: Why Picard Has A Dog

Jean-Luc Picard has a pit bull dog in Star Trek: Picard and that is due to Sir Patrick Stewart.

The actor explained why he wanted a dog in the show. “I wanted a dog because I have, only in the last four years, renewed my acquaintance with dogs,” he said. “I had a dog, a border collie, when I was little and nothing since then. I thought all we need to do is to have a dog at Picard’s side. And that, without any dialogue or any dramatic reference, will say a lot about this man, that he now has a dog always at his side.”

But why a pit bull? “Well, I am obsessed with pit bulls,” said Stewart. “What a dog, and how ill used they have been, appalling used. In England they’re a banned breed. I adopted my first pit bull and we already were excited about the thought of taking her back to England, and we couldn’t do it. They won’t be let in the country. I even talked to the British Embassy in Washington about it and they said, ‘There’s nothing we can do.’ I’m now part of a campaign working in the UK to get this legislation changed because they are the most sensitive, the most loving, the most giving, the most affectionate creatures that you could ever possibly hope to meet.”

Source: StarTrek.com