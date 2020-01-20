Stewart: Roddenberry, Teasing, And An Angry Jean-Luc Picard

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sir Patrick Stewart reminisces about his earliest days on The Next Generation, teasing by his castmates, an angry Jean-Luc Picard; and he shares Shakespeare‘s best lines, Stewart’s favorite Trek movie, and a special friendship with Sir Ian McKellan.

When Stewart auditioned for The Next Generation, Gene Roddenberry wasn’t keen on him for the role, being “reluctant” to cast him. He “made it clear,” said Stewart, “that I was not what he was looking for.”

But Stewart did get the role. “I would catch (Roddenberry) looking at me,” he said; “and I know that he was thinking, “What the hell is this guy doing in my show?”

The lack of respect was still there when The Next Generation was announced by the press. “The Los Angeles Times,” said Stewart, “described me as, “unknown British Shakespearean actor, Patrick Stewart.”

Not long after this description by the Los Angeles Times, Brent Spiner “had a sign made,” said Stewart. “And it was… I came back to my trailer one day and it was stuck on my trailer door and it said, in big red letters, “beware unknown British Shakespearean actor.”

Stewart was asked about one of the Next Generation‘s most well-known lines from Picard, “the line must be drawn here.” He did not know at the time how famous that line would become. What Stewart did like about that scene was that “it was an opportunity for me to illustrate what we rarely saw in Jean-Luc Picard, but him in a rage, in a fury, not able to contain his feelings.”

To find out more, including what Stewart’s favorite Shakespeare line was, his favorite Trek movie, and to hear him speaking about his friendship with Sir Ian McKellan, watch the video seen below.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter