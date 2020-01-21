Star Trek Tribbles Cereal Posters

The Tribble cereal seen in the Star Trek: Short Treks: The Trouble with Edward episode has been turned into a poster that fans can purchase.

Four posters have been created, based on four different flavors; Cinnamon, Original, Spicy Ranch, and Hairy Berry. Yum, yum!

There are several versions of the posters. Fans can order an Individual Premium Satin Poster ($22.95) or a Premium Gallery Wrapped Canvas version of the poster ($40.95). Also available is a collage of all four versions, which comes as either a Premium Satin Poster or as a Premium Gallery Wrapped Canvas version.

Click on the images to see them in their full glory, and enjoy reading the little comments and warnings on the “boxes.”

To order any of these, head to the link located here.

Source: The Trek Collectivevia StarTrek.com