Star Trek: Picard – Countdown #3 Preview

IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Picard – Countdown #3 comes out tomorrow, but fans can have a sneak peek at the issue today.

In Star Trek: Picard – Countdown #3, “Jean-Luc Picard has traveled to the furthest reaches of the galaxy, defeated impossible foes, and survived in the face of unthinkable odds, but it’s the end of this one mission that will change his life forever. The official countdown to CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard ends here, and things will never be the same.”

Written by Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, and featuring art by Angel Hernandez and covers by Sara Pitre-Durocher, Countdown #3 will be thirty-six pages in length and will cost $4.99.

Click on thumbnails to see images. More preview pages can be found at Comics Continuum.

Source: Comics Continuum