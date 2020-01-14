Star Trek: Picard At PaleyFest

Star Trek: Picard has joined the lineup expected at this year’s PaleyFest, to be held March 13-22 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

“Every year television fans know that PaleyFest LA is the place to be for the inside scoop on the most acclaimed and popular shows on television, and this year’s lineup is no exception,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center. “From some of the top shows in drama, comedy, fantasy, science fiction, and a special celebration of one of the world’s most beloved entertainers, there is something for every television fan to enjoy at this year’s PaleyFest.”

The Star Trek: Picard panel is scheduled for 7:30 PM on Wednesday, March 18. As of today, the following are expected to be there for the panel: Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Del Arco, Jeri Ryan, Heather Kadin, and Akiva Goldsman.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter