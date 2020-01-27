Star Trek: Kirk Fu Manual Preview

On March 3, Dayton Ward‘s Star Trek: Kirk Fu Manual: A Guide to Starfleet’s Most Feared Martial Art will be released, and TrekToday has a preview of the book now.

Here is the description of the book: “In unabashed celebration of Captain James T. Kirk’s singular fighting skills, Star Trek: Kirk Fu Manual is every Starfleet cadet’s must-have training guide for surviving the final frontier…”

“Kirk Fu is a series of unarmed combat techniques developed by one of Starfleet’s most celebrated starship captains over several years of encounters with alien species on any number of strange new worlds. A blend of various fighting styles, Kirk Fu incorporates elements of several Earth-based martial arts forms as well as cruder methods employed in bars and back alleys on planets throughout the galaxy.”

Readers can pre-order their copy of Kirk Fu by heading to the link located here. Star Trek: Kirk Fu Manual: A Guide to Starfleet’s Most Feared Martial Art will cost $14.99.

Source: Press Release