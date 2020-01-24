Star Trek: Discovery Season Two Soundtrack On Vinyl

Lakeshore Records has announced the collectible vinyl release date for Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.
As reported in an exclusive by TrekCore, this will be a two-album release. However, it will only include twenty-seven of the full thirty-nine-track Season Two soundtrack collection due to size limitations.
Here is the full line-up for both albums:
Side 1
- The Final Frontier 4:32
- Christopher Pike 2:21
- What’s Wrong 1:28
- All Of Them 2:41
- I’m Coming Back 1:40
- Flashback 3:30
- He’ll Never Know Me 1:20
Not included in this collection: Lost Communication, Stuck, Cathedral
Side 2
- The Sphere 0:44
- Questions 1:23
- Airlock 2:04
- Airiam in Space 2:36
- Fiercely Loyal 3:06
- What Do They Call You 1:38
- Pillar of the Past 5:01
Not included: Quarantined, Shields, Prey, The Hull, Song of Remembrance, On Site, Two Minutes, Big Picture, Gone
Side 3
- I Lied 3:56
- Red Angel 3:29
- She Was Right 2:57
- Discovery To Enterprise 3:42
- Goodbyes 3:00
- Pike On The Bridge 3:07
Not included: Failure, Essential Personnel
Different track names? I Lied, Red Angel, She was right, Discovery to Enterprise
Side 4
- Ready 3:15
- Time Traveler 2:45
- Goodbye, Pike 3:41
- Spock’s Personal Log 4:43
- End Credits (Season 2 Finale) 1:05
- Many Mudds 1:00
- End Credits (Lounge Version) 1:34
Not included: Change, Star Trek: Short Treks Main Title
Expect to see this soundtrack on March 6. It should cost around $39.99.
Source: TrekCore