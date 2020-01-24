Home Merchandise Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two Soundtrack On Vinyl

Lakeshore Records has announced the collectible vinyl release date for Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

As reported in an exclusive by TrekCore, this will be a two-album release. However, it will only include twenty-seven of the full thirty-nine-track Season Two soundtrack collection due to size limitations.

Here is the full line-up for both albums:

Side 1

  • The Final Frontier 4:32
  • Christopher Pike 2:21
  • What’s Wrong 1:28
  • All Of Them 2:41
  • I’m Coming Back 1:40
  • Flashback 3:30
  • He’ll Never Know Me 1:20

Not included in this collection: Lost Communication, Stuck, Cathedral

Side 2

  • The Sphere 0:44
  • Questions 1:23
  • Airlock 2:04
  • Airiam in Space 2:36
  • Fiercely Loyal 3:06
  • What Do They Call You 1:38
  • Pillar of the Past 5:01

Not included: Quarantined, Shields, Prey, The Hull, Song of Remembrance, On Site, Two Minutes, Big Picture, Gone

Side 3

  • I Lied 3:56
  • Red Angel 3:29
  • She Was Right 2:57
  • Discovery To Enterprise 3:42
  • Goodbyes 3:00
  • Pike On The Bridge 3:07

Not included: Failure, Essential Personnel
Different track names? I Lied, Red Angel, She was right, Discovery to Enterprise

Side 4

  • Ready 3:15
  • Time Traveler 2:45
  • Goodbye, Pike 3:41
  • Spock’s Personal Log 4:43
  • End Credits (Season 2 Finale) 1:05
  • Many Mudds 1:00
  • End Credits (Lounge Version) 1:34

Not included: Change, Star Trek: Short Treks Main Title

Expect to see this soundtrack on March 6. It should cost around $39.99.

Source: TrekCore

