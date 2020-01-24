Star Trek: Discovery Season Two Soundtrack On Vinyl

Lakeshore Records has announced the collectible vinyl release date for Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

As reported in an exclusive by TrekCore, this will be a two-album release. However, it will only include twenty-seven of the full thirty-nine-track Season Two soundtrack collection due to size limitations.

Here is the full line-up for both albums:

Side 1

The Final Frontier 4:32

Christopher Pike 2:21

What’s Wrong 1:28

All Of Them 2:41

I’m Coming Back 1:40

Flashback 3:30

He’ll Never Know Me 1:20

Not included in this collection: Lost Communication, Stuck, Cathedral

Side 2

The Sphere 0:44

Questions 1:23

Airlock 2:04

Airiam in Space 2:36

Fiercely Loyal 3:06

What Do They Call You 1:38

Pillar of the Past 5:01

Not included: Quarantined, Shields, Prey, The Hull, Song of Remembrance, On Site, Two Minutes, Big Picture, Gone

Side 3

I Lied 3:56

Red Angel 3:29

She Was Right 2:57

Discovery To Enterprise 3:42

Goodbyes 3:00

Pike On The Bridge 3:07

Not included: Failure, Essential Personnel

Different track names? I Lied, Red Angel, She was right, Discovery to Enterprise

Side 4

Ready 3:15

Time Traveler 2:45

Goodbye, Pike 3:41

Spock’s Personal Log 4:43

End Credits (Season 2 Finale) 1:05

Many Mudds 1:00

End Credits (Lounge Version) 1:34

Not included: Change, Star Trek: Short Treks Main Title

Expect to see this soundtrack on March 6. It should cost around $39.99.

Source: TrekCore