Star Trek: Discovery Nominated for GLAAD Award

This morning, the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards nominees were announced, and Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access) was on the nomination list.

The GLAAD Media Awards “recognizes the various avenues of media for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives.”

Star Trek: Discovery was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. The other competitors for the award are: Batwoman (The CW), Billions (Showtime), Euphoria (HBO), Killing Eve (AMC), The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime), The Politician (Netflix), Pose (FX), Shadowhunters (Freeform), and Supergirl (The CW)

There will be two ceremonies to hand out the GLAAD Awards; one in New York City at the Hilton Midtown on March 19, and the second in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on April 16.

Source: Deadline