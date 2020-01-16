Seven of Nine – Not A Picard Fan

In a video from IGN, Jeri Ryan speaks about the appearance of Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard, and how Seven of Nine feels initially about Jean-Luc Picard.

“Seven’s not on the ‘oh, he’s a god’ bandwagon,” said Ryan, referring to Jean-Luc Picard. “They’ve [Seven and Hugh] have “seen a lot of dark crap” in the last twenty years.

“Seven I think holds Starfleet and the Federation in large part responsible for much of it. The universe is a mess and I think she sort of initially sees Picard as a representation of that. She’s been working… with sort of a group of freedom fighters called the Fenris Rangers who are trying to keep some semblance of order in the mess that is the galaxy.”

Nothing is known yet about the Fenris Rangers, but Fenris is a “monstrous wolf” in Norse mythology.

“This is the first time that Seven and Picard actually meet,” said Ryan. “They know each other by reputation. And as I’ve said before, Seven’s not on the ‘Oh, he’s a god’ bandwagon I think initially when she meets him because she holds him partially responsible for what Starfleet has done in her view.”

The embed isn’t working, so go here for the video:

https://www.ign.com/videos/2019/01/12/star-trek-the-picard-shows-timeline-explained

Source: IGN