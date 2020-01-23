Seattle Film Festival Award Winners

The winners of the 2019 re-launched Seattle Film Festival were announced, and a familiar name was on that list of award winners.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine‘s Jeffrey Combs tied for Best Actor along with William Wayne. Combs starred in the horror anthology series Holiday Hell.

In Holiday Hell, “On Christmas Eve, a woman looking for a gift for her sister encounters a shopkeeper (Jeffrey Combs) who is just closing up. The shopkeeper explains the horrifying histories of four items within his shop, opening up the narrative to a four-part anthology horror movie themed on the various holiday seasons from Valentine’s Day to Hanukkah.”

Combs was grateful and took to Twitter to express his feelings after hearing of the honor. “I thank you,” he said. “Many years ago I was an acting student at the University of Washington. I lived in Seattle for three years. It meant so much to me to return to a city I love, after all these years, to make a film. I am honored.”

Source: Economy Watch