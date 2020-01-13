Picard Renewed Officially And Wheaton To Host The Ready Room

Even though fans haven’t seen the first episode of Star Trek: Picard, the show has been renewed for a second season. Plus: Wil Wheaton to host The Ready Room.

The news came from Julie McNamara, who is the Executive Vice President of Original Content for CBS All Access, during a Television Critics Association Presentation.

“The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for,” said McNamara. “We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series’ debut, and we are confident that Star Trek fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres on Jan. 23.”

“For season two of the series, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Sir Patrick Stewart, Terry Matalas (12 Monkeys, MacGyver), Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matalas has also “signed an overall deal with CBS TV Studios.”

Matalas will “take over as showrunner in Season Two and help fill the void created by Michael Chabon‘s planned departure. A release announcing the renewal referred to Matalas only as exec producer, though sources say he is the likely eventual showrunner.”

Chabon will depart Star Trek: Picard at some point this year. He will be working on Showtime‘s The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay.

In addition to the renewal news, CBS announced via Twitter that Wil Wheaton is to be the host of The Ready Room, the show that airs after the weekly episode.

Source: Press Releasevia The Hollywood Reporter