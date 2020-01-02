Pegg Asked About Star Trek 4

In an interview with Gold Derby, Simon Pegg spoke about Star Trek 4, Anton Yelchin, and his own projects.

“I don’t know anything about it,” said Pegg, referring to Star Trek 4. “I think Noah Hawley‘s been hired to write something for Star Trek, which is very exciting because he’s a brilliant writer and always creates interesting stuff.

“Whether or not we are involved in that, I don’t know. I don’t think so.”

But Pegg doesn’t “think that Noah’s thing is going to be Star Trek 4. I’m talking out of my ass as usual, which gets me in trouble all the time.”

If the new film does include Pegg, Pine, Saldana, Urban and the rest, it will be difficult emotionally for the cast. “I think it will be bittersweet for us now to do another one after losing Anton because we were very much a family,” said Pegg. “And it will feel sad. We’ll miss him more than we normally do because he will be conspicuous by his absence. But we’ll see.

Pegg was also asked about the Tarantino Star Trek project, now believed to be dead. “As far as I know, Quentin Tarantino‘s Star Trek idea is still kind of in the mix,” said Pegg. “That’s down to QT what he wants to do next. There’s talk of some various spin offs possibly. We’ll see. I’m always happy to get back into that universe.”

More about Pegg’s thoughts on Yelchin, and on his projects can be seen in the video below.

Source: Gold Derby YouTube Page