Notaro To Be Honored At Oscar Wilde Awards

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Tig Notaro will be honored at the 15th annual Oscar Wilde Awards in February.

The Oscar Wilde Awards “celebrates the work of those from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to film, television and music.”

Although Notaro was born in Mississippi, she has Irish roots. Her mother’s maiden name was O’Callaghan, and her great, great grandfather, John Fitzpatrick, was a mayor of New Orleans from 1892-1896.

The Oscar Wilde Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 6. It will be hosted by another name familiar to Trek fans – J.J. Abrams.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter