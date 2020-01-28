New Star Trek: Picard Titles Revealed

Four of the remaining nine episode titles for Star Trek: Picard have been released.

This week’s episode will be Maps and Legends. In Maps and Legends “Picard begins investigating the mystery of Dahj as well as what her very existence means to the Federation. Without Starfleet’s support, Picard is left leaning on others for help, including Dr. Agnes Jurati and an estranged former colleague, Raffi Musiker. Meanwhile, hidden enemies are also interested in where Picard’s search for the truth about Dahj will lead.”

The third episode will be The End is the Beginning. In this episode, “Completely unaware of her special nature, Soji continues her work and captures the attention of the Borg cube research project’s executive director. After rehashing past events with a reluctant Raffi, Picard seeks others willing to join his search for Bruce Maddox, including pilot and former Starfleet officer Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera).”

The fourth episode will be Absolute Candor, followed by Stardust City Rag.

Click on thumbnails to see the promotional photos for three of the episodes.

Source: IMDB