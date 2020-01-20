New Star Trek: Discovery Funko Pop! Figures

Funko announced today that a new Funko Pop! Figure line featuring Star Trek: Discovery characters will be coming this year.

The first two four-inch figures will be that of Commander Michael Burnham, and Command Saru, as seen in the photo that accompanies this article.

Note that the figures could change, as the licensor approval has not yet been given.

Commander Michael Burnham and Commander Saru should sell for $10.99 each. They can be pre-ordered over at Entertainment Earth. To pre-order the Burnham figure, head to the link located here. The Saru figure can be pre-ordered here.

Source: Funko