MTA Jean-Luc Picard MetroCard

Attention New York City commuters; beginning tomorrow, a new MTA MetroCard will feature none other than Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard.

Available at six MTA terminals in Manhattan, there will be two versions of the card. One will feature Picard on the front and his vineyard on the back, and the other will show Picard’s dog, named Number 1, on the front and several planets on the back.

The cards will be available through February 16. The Picard cards will be sold in vending machines at the six locations, and the Number 1 card will be sold at the station booths.

Here are the subway stations where you can get your card(s):

14th Street and Seventh Avenue

28th Street and Seventh Avenue

57th Street and Sixth Avenue

42nd Street and Fifth Avenue

14th Street at Union Square

28th Street and Broadway

At the Union Square stop, there will be posters and “other branding within the station.”

Tomorrow, there will be a Star Trek: Picard “pop-up experience” in Times Square, at 46th Street and Broadway. Look for a ten-foot-tall Starfleet delta and a Star Trek: Picard Video billboard above the American Eagle storefront.

If you get there between 10 A.M. and 8 P.M., “brand ambassadors” will be on hand to give out Picard posters to fans “who post selfies with the insignia using the #PicardDelta hashtag on social media.

In the picture next to the first paragraph of this article (click the thumbnail), check out the delta insignia. It was formed by linking the six stations listed above as places to purchase the cards.

Source: The New York Post