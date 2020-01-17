Michelle Yeoh To Narrate Nat Geo Special

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michelle Yeoh will narrate Nat Geo‘s The Hidden Kingdoms of China two-part special.

The description of the show is as follows: “China is the world’s most populated country with more than 1.4 billion people inhabiting its vast and extreme wild lands alongside creatures seen nowhere else in the world. Using high-specification drones, camera traps and the latest 4K camera technology, the special introduces viewers to the real-life drama surrounding the snub-nosed monkey, Tibetan fox, snow leopard and a kaleidoscope of jungle creatures and reveals never-before-seen behavior from the nation’s most iconic animal – the giant panda.”

The Hidden Kingdoms of China will air Saturday, February from 9-11 PM ET on Nat Geo.

Source: Deadline