Hawley’s Plans For Star Trek 4

Fans hoping to see the return of the crew from the Abrams-verse Star Trek movies might be disappointed, according to Noah Hawley, who will write and direct the movie.

“I have my own take on Star Trek,” said Hawley, when Deadline asked him about casting; “and going back to what I loved about the series Next Generation, when a lot of franchises focus on ‘might makes right’, Star Trek is about exploration and humanity at its best, and diversity and creative problem solving.

“There’s nothing better than that moment when William Shatner puts on his reading glasses and lowers Khan’s shields. It doesn’t cost anything. But it’s that triumphant feeling about smarting your enemy. For me it’s about to getting to those elements of the show. I don’t necessarily find action in and of itself interesting unless it’s story. So, it’s early days. I’m still talking with Paramount and I have a take and I gotta write a script.

“I have my own story and want to make sure as I did with Fargo and Legion that I’m respectful to the underlying material. That I’m not unintentionally changing things that people love or feel passionate about. So, it’s important to do that research as I go.”

Hawley also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, where he reiterated that there might be a new cast. “Yeah, I think so,” he said.

“It’s early days,” he added. “I don’t know. But new characters often involve new cast.”

Source: Deadlinevia The Hollywood Reporter