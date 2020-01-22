Goldberg To Appear In Star Trek: Picard

In what is sure to please fans of The Next Generation, Whoopi Goldberg has been invited to appear on Star Trek: Picard next season by Sir Patrick Stewart.

“I’m here with a formal invitation and it’s for you, Whoopi,” said Stewart, while appearing on The View. “Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

A delighted Goldberg stood up and went to hug Stewart.

“Please say yes,” said Stewart.

“Yes,” said Goldberg.

“Star Trek was one of the great experiences from beginning to end,” said Goldberg. “I had the best, best, best time; best time ever.”

“I’m glad to hear that,” said Stewart. “Well it was wonderful having you and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.

Goldberg cried, but they were tears of happiness.

Watch the video below.

Source: Variety