February-March 2020 Trek Conventions And Appearances

There will be eight shows or appearances in February and March 2020 that will feature actors of interest to Star Trek fans. This listing of conventions and shows features actors from all of the televised series and several of the Star Trek movies.

February begins with The 31 Flavors of Gallifrey One, which will be held February 14-16 at the Marriott Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California. In attendance at The 31 Flavors of Gallifrey One will be Nicole de Boer, Jeffrey Combs, David Gerrold, Chase Masterson, Una McCormack, Anthony Montgomery, Larry Nemecek, Robert O’Reilly, Suzie Plakson, and Connor Trinneer.

Next up is Farpoint, to be held February 21-23 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in Hunt Valley, Maryland. In attendance at Farpoint will be Mary Chieffo, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Anthony Montgomery.

Pensacon will be held February 28-March 1 at the Pensacola Bay Center/Pensacola Grand Hotel/Saenger Theatre/Rex Theatre /Pensacola Little Theatre in Pensacola, Florida. In attendance at Pensacon will be Keith DeCandido, Jason Marsden, Lorry Petty, Deep Roy, Dan Shor, Carel Struycken, and David Warner.

Next up is the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, which will be held February 28-March at the McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. In attendance at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo will be Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Walter Koenig, William Shatner, George Takei, and Karl Urban.

February ends with London Comic Con Spring, which will be held Feb 29-March 1 at the Olympia in London, England. In attendance at the London Comic Con Spring will be Noel Clarke.

March begins with Star Trek: The Cruise IV, which will be sailing March 1-8 on Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas from Miami, Florida. Sailing on Star Trek: The Cruise IV will be Vaughn Armstrong, Casey Biggs, Mary Chieffo, Jeffrey Combs, Denise Crosby, Wilson Cruz, Roxann Dawson, John De Lancie, Jonathan Del Arco, Lolita Fatjo, Max Grodénchik, Jordan Hoffman, Dr. Erin Macdonald, James Mackinnon, Chase Masterson, Chase Masterson, Gates McFadden, Kenneth Mitchell, Anson Mount, Kate Mulgrew, Dr. Mohamed Noor, Robb Pearlman, Ethan Peck, Ethan Phillips, Robert Picardo, Steve Rankin, Tim Russ, Jeri Ryan, William Shatner, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Nana Visitor, Garrett Wang, and J.K. Woodward.

The Emerald City Comic Con will be held March 12-15 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, Washington. In attendance at the Emerald City Comic Con will be Isa Briones, LeVar Burton, Evan Evagora, Walter Koenig, Christopher Lloyd, and Karl Urban.

March wraps up with Fan Expo Dallas, which will be held March 27-29 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. In attendance at Fan Expo Dallas will be George Takei.