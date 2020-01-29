Dusay Passes

Marj Dusay, best-known to original series fans as Kara in the Spock’s Brain episode, is dead at the age of eighty-three.

As Kara, she uttered the line most quoted from that episode, “Brain and brain! What is brain?”

“I’m so very sad to have to tell you that my stepmother Marj passed away peacefully yesterday morning in her sleep,” said Elizabeth Perine, via the Marj Dusay Facebook Fan Club page. “She was quite a woman and had quite a grand life. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.”

Dusay was born Marjorie Mahoney on February 20 1936 in Russell, Kansas. After attending Kansas University, she headed to New York with her husband who was starting his medical internship, and she began a career in modeling.

Hollywood beckoned, and by the late 1960s, Dusay could be seen on various television shows including Get Smart, The Wild Wild West, Bonanza, Daniel Boone, Hawaii Five-O, Medical Center, Hogan’s Heroes, The F.B.I., Barnaby Jones, Capitol, The Facts of Life (where she played Blair’s mother), Santa Barbara, and Murder, She Wrote.

The actress was also seen in several soap operas, including Days of our Lives, All My Children, and Guiding Light.

Married twice, Dusay had a son, and a daughter (Debra).

Source: The Hollywood Reporter