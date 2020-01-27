Fans who watched the premiere of Star Trek: Picard (spoiler ahead if you’ve not seen Remembrance) saw a necklace with a double omega worn by the synths Dahj and Soji and now that necklace is available for purchase.

The Dahj and Soji Omega Necklace, by RockLove Jewelry, is “sculpted in solid sterling silver,” and “features two interlocking circles that slide along a sterling silver omega necklace. A futuristic chain of rounded and joined plates, the omega holds a rigid circle shape and is meant to lay high at the collar bone. The closure is a near-invisible friction-style tube clasp that enhances the illusion of seamlessness.”

To get your necklace, which comes in a sixteen-inch or eighteen-inch length, head to the link located here.

Source: RockLove Jewelry