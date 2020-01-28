CBS All Access Soars To Record Numbers

CBS All Access set record numbers in January, due in part for the strong demand for Star Trek: Picard.

The Star Trek: Picard premiere week was the “second-best signup week ever for CBS All Access,” and it was only beat out by sign-ups for last year’s Super Bowl. Star Trek: Picard also set a record when it came to total streams. Star Trek: Picard was up over one-hundred-and-fifteen percent for sign-ups and over one-hundred-and-eight percent compared to Star Trek: Discovery.

“We’ve seen tremendous continued growth in the service, and the new records we’ve experienced due to Star Trek: Picard, the Grammys and a fantastic season of football are a phenomenal way to kick off what will be a fantastic year for CBS All Access,” said Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS, and President and CEO, CBS Interactive. “CBS All Access continues to build upon its great mix of programming – from original series, to sports and special events – and we’ve strategically programmed 2020 to bring subscribers an ‘always on’ calendar of must-watch series and events.”

