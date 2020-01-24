April 2020 Star Trek Comics From IDW Publishing

This April, three Star Trek comics will be released, including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Too Long a Sacrifice, Star Trek: Year Five #13, and Star Trek: Picard: Countdown.

The new Deep Space Nine comic series, Too Long a Sacrifice, makes its debut with issue #1. In Too Long a Sacrifice #1, “Death casts its shadow as Constable Odo searches for truth amid a web of treachery and lies. Everyone on the Promenade has a motive for this murder, be it vengeance, justice… or old-fashioned greed. Legendary Star Trek scribes Scott Tipton & David Tipton team with noir artist Greg Scott for the first Deep Space Nine comic book series in a decade!”

Covers for this issue will be provided by Ricardo Drumond and J.K. Woodward.

The thirty-two page issue will sell for $3.99.

Next up is Star Trek: Year Five #13. In Year Five #13, “The Enterprise and her crew finally make it back to Federation space, but the Federation they find isn’t quite the same as the one they had left behind. Meanwhile, Aegis and Gary Seven’s grand design continues to take shape, and the consequences will be staggering. The final voyages of the original Enterprise crew continue.”

Written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, and featuring art by Angel Hernandez, plus covers by Stephen Thompson and J.J. Lendl; Star Trek: Year Five #13 will be thirty-two pages in length and will cost $3.99.

The third April comic will be Star Trek: Picard: Countdown. In this graphic novel, “Witness the events leading to the new CBS All Access series Picard in this graphic novel where new characters are introduced and secrets will be revealed. Before he retired to his vineyard, Jean-Luc Picard was the most decorated admiral in Starfleet. Then one mission changed his life forever. What could make this dedicated and disciplined leader question his calling?”

Written by Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, and featuring art by Angel Hernandez, the ninety-six page novel will cost $15.99.

Source: Comics Continuum