2021 Star Trek Calendars

We’re barely into 2020, but the Star Trek calendars for 2021 have been announced.

There are six different calendars that will be available, including the Star Trek Cats calendar, the Star Trek: Picard calendar, a new Star Trek Discovery calendar, an original series calendar, fan-favorite Ships of the Line calendar, and a Star Trek daily calendar.

The calendars can be pre-ordered here for the Cats calendar, here for the Picard calendar, here for the Discovery calendar, here for the original series calendar, here for the Ships of the Line calendar, and here for the Star Trek daily calendar.

Source: The Trek Collective