Walker Passes

Robert Walker Jr., who portrayed the teenager Charlie Evans on the original series’ Charlie X, is dead at the age of seventy-nine.

Born on April 15, 1940 in Queens, New York, to actors Robert Walker and Jennifer Jones, trained at the Actors Studio. He began his acting career on television by appearing on Route 66 and Naked City, and in the movies with 1963’s The Hook.

Walker could be seen regularly in the 1960s and 1970s including shows such as Dallas, Ben Casey, The Time Tunnel, Charlie’s Angels, Columbo, CHiPs, Murder She Wrote, and L.A. Law; and in films such as The War Wagon, Eve, Easy Rider, Road to Salina, The Happening, The Savage Seven, The Passover Plot, and more.

“Bob always beat to his own drum and stayed true to himself in all of his endeavors,” said his wife, Dawn. “Although an accomplished actor, his true art was living fully. He was a photographer, drummer, raconteur and gallery owner. His love of the ocean kept him in Malibu, and he had great tales of his adventures paddling to Catalina from there. Bob [also] had a constant interest in developing his internal martial arts practice.”

Walker was married three times, and is survived by his wife, seven children, and five grandchildren.

