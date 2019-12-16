Two New Star Trek Films In Development

During last week’s UBS Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference last week, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish revealed that two new Star Trek films are in development.

Bakish didn’t give details regarding the Star Trek films, but it looks like the proposed Quentin Tarantino Trek film will not be one of those two films. In a new interview with Consequence of Sound, when speaking about his future plans, Tarantino was asked if he would be doing a Trek film.

“I think I’m steering away from Star Trek,” said Tarantino; “but I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet.”

Source: The Hollywood Reportervia Consequence of Sound