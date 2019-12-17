Two New Star Trek Comics Debut This Week

Tomorrow, two new IDW Publishing Star Trek comics will debut, but fans can have a peek at the issues now.

The comics include the highly-anticipated Star Trek: Picard – Countdown #2, and Star Trek: Year Five #9.

In Countdown #2, “As the situation on the Romulan colony continues to unravel, Picard finds himself faced with a difficult choice that will affect millions. The official countdown to the Star Trek: Picard series on CBS All Access continues here!”

Written by Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, Countdown #2 features art by Angel Hernandez and a cover by Sara Pitre-Durocher. The thirty-six page issue will cost $4.99.

In Star Trek: Year Five #9, “After their close call with the Tholian Assembly, the crew of the Enterprise escorts Ayal back to their home planet, only to find a society teetering on the brink of catastrophe. The final voyages of the original five-year mission continue here!”

Written by Jackson Lanzing and Colin Kelly, and featuring art by Silvia Califano, and covers by Stephen Thompson, and J.J. Lendl; Star Trek: Year Five #9 is thirty-two pages in length and will cost $3.99.

Click on thumbnails to enlarge preview pages. More preview pages can be seen at Comics Continuum.

Source: Comics Continuum