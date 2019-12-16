Star Trek: Picard Season Two Is A Go

Star Trek: Picard will have a second season and has been granted $20.45 million in tax credits by the California Film Commission.

This is an increase over the $15.6 million received for Season One of Star Trek: Picard. According to Deadline it is “the most any small screen project has ever been awarded in the California Film Commission run program.”

The renewal has not yet been announced officially but that is expected once the first season of Star Trek: Picard begins airing.

Season Two is expected to begin filming next spring.

Star Trek: Picard will debut on January 23 in North America and a day later in the rest of the world.

Source: Deadline