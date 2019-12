Nine New The Girl Who Made The Stars Photos

CBS has released new promotional photos from Star Trek: Short Treks: The Girl Who Made The Stars, which will air tomorrow.

In The Girl Who Made The Stars, “When a lightning storm in space scares a young Michael Burnham, her father aims to ease her fears with a mythical story about a brave little girl who faced her own fears head on.”

