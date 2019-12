Today, a new trailer for Star Trek: Picard, which will begin airing next month, was posted on Facebook by CBS All Access.

The world premiere of Star Trek: Picard is on January 13 in Los Angeles, to be followed two days later by another premiere in London.

The rest of us will watch the show on January 23 and January 24.

Source: CBS All Access Facebook Page