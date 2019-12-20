March 2020 Star Trek Comics

In March 2020, IDW Publishing will release two Star Trek comics. The comics include Star Trek: Hell’s Mirror, and Star Trek: Year Five #12.

In Star Trek: Hell’s Mirror, “DeMatteis returns to Star Trek for the first time in nearly forty years! And it’ll be well worth the wait, as he tackles two of the franchise’s most popular concepts: Khan Noonien Singh and the Mirror Universe!”

Written by J.M. DeMatteis, Hell’s Mirror features art by Matthew Dow Smith, and covers by Smith, and George Caltsoudas.

The thirty-six page issue will sell for $4.99.

Star Trek: Year Five #12 will also appear in March. In this issue, “the moment you’ve been waiting for since the first page of issue #1! With a villain revealed, a stranded crew, and a ship on a collision course with total destruction, Captain James T. Kirk will have to face the biggest challenge of his life on his own!”

Written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, and featured art by Stephen Thompson, and covers by Thompson, and J.J. Lendl; the thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Source: Comics Continuum