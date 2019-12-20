January-February 2020 Trek Conventions And Appearances

There will be three shows or appearances in January and February that will feature actors of interest to Star Trek fans. This listing of conventions and shows features actors from all of the televised series and several of the Star Trek movies.

There are no conventions listed for January.

February begins with the Hollywood Show, which will be held February 7-8 at The Westin Los Angeles Airport Hotel in Los Angeles, California. In attendance at the Hollywood Show will be Ursaline Bryant, James Horan, Diane Salinger, and John Schuck.

Next up is Farpoint, to be held February 21-23 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in Hunt Valley, Maryland. In attendance at Farpoint will be Mary Chieffo, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Anthony Montgomery.

February ends with Pensacon, which will be held February 28 – March 1 at the Pensacola Bay Center/Pensacola Grand Hotel/Saenger Theatre/Rex Theatre /Pensacola Little Theatre in Pensacola, Florida. In attendance at Pensacon will be Jason Marsden, Don Most, Lorry Petty, Deep Roy, Dan Shor, Carel Struycken, and David Warner.