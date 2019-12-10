Chabon Departing Star Trek: Picard As Showrunner

Michael Chabon will not be the showrunner for Season Two of Star Trek: Picard if it is renewed for a second season, as it is expected to be.

Instead, Chabon and wife Ayelet Waldman will write and executive produce The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, an adaption of the 2000 novel penned by Chabon. This will be their first project after signing a multi-year production deal with CBS TV Studios.

The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay is “an epic tale of love, war and the birth of America’s comic book superhero obsession in big-band-era New York.”

The Showtime adaptation will also be executive produced by two familiar names; Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman.

Chabon will still be involved with Star Trek: Picard in Season Two as an executive producer.

Source: Deadline